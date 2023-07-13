Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee has approved plans for a new facility on land north of Brune Lane – otherwise known as the ‘Horse Field’. The plans, submitted by Mercia Crematorium Developments Limited, address capacity issues experienced at the Portchester Crematorium due to increasing population, death and cremation rates.

Councillor Nick Walker, chairman of the planning committee said: ‘We had officers in Hampshire county council highways department come along and confirmed that as far as they were concerned, all the highway arrangements that have been made fit with all the latest protocols.

Crematorium site plan

‘There was a number of deputations that were written complaining about the traffic, the location, the smell, the footpaths were incorrect but every question was answered, it was a well-written report and it was unanimously approved by members.

‘It follows national guidelines – you wouldn’t put a crematorium too close to a town, the Portchester one is close enough.

‘It seems like a logical place to put it, it doesn’t really interfere with the countryside or the strategic gap, it’s single-storey.

‘Portchester is already overloaded but when to take account of future needs, there might be a slight slackening in the Portchester one, but it’s the fifth busiest in the country.

‘It is a busy junction but it’s all at peak times and of course, the funerals won’t be necessary at the peak times.

‘I think all in all the scheme is good and it caters to future needs.’

The crematorium chapel will provide up to 90 seats but internal folding doors could increase increase the capacity to 130 if the entrance vestibule is used.

