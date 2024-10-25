Plans for another HMO approved despite residents' concerns over lack of parking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee has approved plans for a seven-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) on 43 Shadwell Road, Hilsea, despite frustration from local residents.

During the meeting, local ward councillor Russell Simpson raised concerns about the increasing demand for on-street parking, stating that some residents “have to park half a mile away.”

He warned that the new HMO would only add to the road’s “parking woes” and noted that residents are “calling for an in-depth review of HMOs within the area.”

The approved HMO will feature two bedrooms on the ground floor, three bedrooms on the first floor, and two additional bedrooms on the second floor, all equipped with en-suite facilities.

Councillors Nicholas Dorrington and Matthew Cordy requested a deferral of the application in order to conduct a site inspection due to concerns about the size of the bedrooms.

However, Councillor Peter Candlish disagreed and supported the approval, arguing that the plans were similar to many others the committee had previously considered.

He pointed to national planning policies, which require councillors to maintain an “open mind” and a “positive bias towards supporting developments.”

“Portsmouth has very high standards compared to other places. The size of the rooms may not be palaces, but they are adequate and are higher than is set in other places,” he said.

He acknowledged the parking issues, admitting, “It is an absolute nightmare anywhere up through that strip of the city.”

Cllr Candlish also noted a significant increase in registered vehicles in Portsmouth, from 90,000 in 2010 to 115,000 today.

“If we look at this application on its merits – I may not be enthusiastic about it, and I understand the residents’ concerns about densification.”

Cllr Hugh Mason supported the application, stating she saw no “possible reason” to refuse it.

“We have set out standards that are well above what many other councils require,” he said.

“Although there is pressure on parking in this part of the island, it is nowhere near the pressure we see in areas in the south of the city where we have HMOs. They manage, and I think Shadwell Road will manage.”

The application attracted 36 objections from members of the public.