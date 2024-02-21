Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey in the Community, a charity associated with Portsmouth Football Club, has submitted plans to modify the conditions set when the project received planning permission in 2019. These changes are to lighting, design, the internal layout of the clubhouse, the development schedule, and when parking will be available to the public. Under the new plan, residents will have access to an 80-space car park between 11pm and 8am Monday to Thursday, and 8pm to 8am on Sundays.

This parking provision will come into effect after the clubhouse construction is completed, pending approval by the Portsmouth City Council. The completed redevelopment will encompass a sports and social club featuring a function hall, bars, kitchen, changing rooms, a boxing ring, a gym, and a tea hut. The six-acre site will also include a 1,806-capacity stadium named after local D-Day veteran John Jenkins. Additionally, the development will include 26 homes, made up of 14 one- and two-bedroom flats in a three-storey building, and 12 four-bedroom two-and-a-half-storey houses.

An artist's impression of the Moneyfields clubhouse

Construction of the stadium started in March 2022, with an expected cost of £5.2 million. Once complete, the development will serve as a central hub for Pompey in the Community, Portsmouth Women, and Moneyfields FC. The project has faced significant delays and financial challenges, with the Covid-19 pandemic blamed for a year-long delay and increasing the projected cost by £2 million.

In March of last year, the project was revived after receiving £744,250 from the Youth Investment Fund. Clare Martin, chief executive of Pompey in the Community, previously acknowledged that without this funding, taking the plans forward would have been impossible. For more than 20 years, Pompey in the Community has been actively involved in organising sports, education, health, inclusion, and disability projects for people of all ages in Portsmouth and the surrounding region.