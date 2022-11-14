Plans for hangar homes at Solent Airport refused once again after legal injunction

As landowners, the council refused Peter Day, of Hangar Homes Ltd, permission on Solent Airport to undertake badger surveys. As a result, Mr Day challenged the council with a judicial review to allow the surveys to take place.

The applicant then served an injunction to the council to stop his planning application from being determined before the judicial review. The injunction was refused on the day of the planning committee.

The proposal is to build nine mixed-use developments; 60 per cent of the hangars’ floor space is for commercial use and 40 per cent is residential. Currently, there are plans for the Swordfish Business Park to be built on the site to attract industry and jobs to the airfield.

Hangar homes that businessman Peter Day wants to build at Solent Airport

Cllr Connie Hockley added: ‘Basically, it isn’t suitable for that type of development, Swordfish needs to be developed at some stage and if you put that type of thing in there the area loses its integrity.’

The chairman of the planning committee, Cllr Nick Walker said: ‘What we should stick to is the merits or not of this application given that it flies in the face of just about everything in the Daedalus vision what we expect about Swordfish and industrial uses.

Cllr Sue Walker said: ‘What we do as landowner is completely separate to what we do as a planning committee - my view is that we should determine the application on all the grounds that are being laid out so we have a robust decision.’

Reacting to the decision Peter Day said: ‘It was predictable - recommending refusal nine times out of ten the council will do exactly as what they’ve been recommended to do.

‘I was hoping the injunction would kick in but unfortunately, it’s very rarely done against councils.

‘It’s not the end of the world, the judicial review is still pending and it’s going to go ahead.