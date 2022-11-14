Police rush to rescue woman on wrong side of bridge over M27 after concern for welfare report
POLICE were scrambled to rescue a woman who was on a bridge overlooking a motorway.
Officers received concerned for welfare reports about a female on a road above the M27 this afternoon. She was on Swanwick Lane, between junctions 8 and 9, at about 1.54pm.
After traffic was held and the route was closed, police were able to bring her to safety. A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Police were called at 1.54pm today (Monday 14 November) to reports of concern for welfare of a woman who was on the wrong side of the bridge on Swanwick Lane over the M27 between junctions 8 and 9. She was brought to safety at around 2.30pm.’
Traffic monitoring system Romanse reported heavy traffic delays, saying at the time: ‘All traffic is being held in both directions between J8/A3024 in Bursledon and J9/A27 in Park Gate due to a police incident, heavy delays building.’
Romanse reported that the motorway reopened at 2.42pm.