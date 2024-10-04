Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of solar panels could soon be fitted to the roofs at Fareham Leisure Centre.

Fareham Borough Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for the 506 panels for the Park Lane site. The prior approval application – a type of permitted development which does not require full planning permission – would see the 253kWp system installed on the roofs.

The application, made by Worcestershire-based Leisure Energy Technology Centre on behalf of the council, said a ballast system guide rail with collapsible handrail, mounting clips and man-safe line is also proposed for safety. It said the roofs are both flat and pitched. The flat roofs will be installed with a ballast system and pitched roofs will be installed with a mounting clip.

There will be a man-safe line on the roofs, except the bitumen material roof which is the most northern roof. The bitumen roof will have a collapsible handrail for ongoing maintenance and only erected for maintenance. Documents said the KeeGuard Foldshield guard rail has been designed specifically to provide permanent edge protection for areas where regular access for maintenance and inspection is required.

Fareham planning chiefs are due to make a decision on application reference P/24/1228/PA by November 13.