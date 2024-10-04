Plans for hundreds of solar panels to be fitted at Fareham Leisure Centre

By Noni Needs
Published 4th Oct 2024, 23:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hundreds of solar panels could soon be fitted to the roofs at Fareham Leisure Centre.

Fareham Borough Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for the 506 panels for the Park Lane site. The prior approval application – a type of permitted development which does not require full planning permission – would see the 253kWp system installed on the roofs.

The application, made by Worcestershire-based Leisure Energy Technology Centre on behalf of the council, said a ballast system guide rail with collapsible handrail, mounting clips and man-safe line is also proposed for safety. It said the roofs are both flat and pitched. The flat roofs will be installed with a ballast system and pitched roofs will be installed with a mounting clip.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be a man-safe line on the roofs, except the bitumen material roof which is the most northern roof. The bitumen roof will have a collapsible handrail for ongoing maintenance and only erected for maintenance. Documents said the KeeGuard Foldshield guard rail has been designed specifically to provide permanent edge protection for areas where regular access for maintenance and inspection is required.

Fareham planning chiefs are due to make a decision on application reference P/24/1228/PA by November 13.

Related topics:Worcestershire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice