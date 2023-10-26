Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Miller Homes has asked Fareham Borough Council to assess the environmental impact of a proposed 600-home development on a greenfield site in Portchester.

The housing developer has submitted a screening opinion request to determine whether the development should need an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The proposed site for 600 homes in Portchester. Picture: Miller Homes.

An EIA evaluates the potential environmental impacts of a development or project, it also grants the public an opportunity to express their thoughts on the scheme.

The proposed site is located to the west of Downend Road, approximately 1.5km to the east of Fareham and comprises 34 hectares of agricultural land predominantly used for growing crops.

The scheme proposes up to 600 homes with a two-form entry primary school, a local centre with a convenience store, sports facilities, informal open space and allotments.

There could be two points of access, one from a traffic light-controlled junction from the A27 and a three-armed roundabout on Downend Road to the east.

Central government guidance states EIA screenings for a project of this kind would assess the development’s characteristics, the environmental sensitivity of the surrounding areas and other impacts such as traffic, emissions and noise.

Planning documents state: “While the decision rests with Fareham Borough Council – the proposed development will not require EIA as it is considered unlikely to result in significant environmental effects.”

However, they add that there are other issues “that will warrant further attention” such as cultural heritage, water environment, ground conditions, visual impacts and natural heritage.

The application has received comments from statutory consultees including Network Rail, the county archaeologist and flood authorities from Hampshire County Council (HCC).

In a letter to the council, David Hopkins, the county archaeologist at HCC, noted that the scheme might have a significant impact on cultural heritage, due to potential palaeolithic sites. He suggested that the development should require a field survey.