Plans for new cricket pitch in Waterlooville development hit a hurdle

Additional measures are being called for as plans progress to create new cricket pitches as part of the next phase to create more housing in Waterlooville.

Phase B of development for Newlands, also known as the Berewood Estate, has objections from The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) via Sports England to meet a requirement to provide a cricket pitch and pavilion and a multi-use sports area, said the council documents.

Sport England said it was objecting because it did not feel the plans met relevant planning objectives as set out in its guidance ensuring it is ‘fit for purpose and well designed’.

A new cricket pitch will be created. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It comes as applicant David McCarthy, of West Waterlooville Developments/Grainger PLC, submitted an application to Winchester City Council and Havant Borough Council, and as the area falls mainly within the Winchester council boundary, the city council will decide the application.

The application form said the reserved matters application seeks to approve the landscape detail for the town park which includes the layout and appearance of the cricket pitch and multi-use sports area.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was also not happy with the application proposals. The letter from Sports England said: “The ECB requests sight of a fuller sports pitch drainage plan to ensure that this aspect of the sports pitches development meets with the required standards.”

It also recommended a ball strike risk assessment from the applicant as it is near to the proposed multi-use games area/courts and informal viewing areas. It suggests a ball-stop netting solution.

The ECB is asking for temporary cricket pavilion cabins so the cricket pitch can start to be used as soon as possible. The cricket pavilion build is under a separate application 20/02445/REM agreed in March 2022.

Sports England consulted with other national sport governing bodies for tennis, The LTA, England Netball and Basketball England.

The landscape design statement said: “The proposed play areas and elements aim to provide a variety of play opportunities for the surrounding community. Each play feature is designed to suit its location and offer a wide range of play experiences for users.”

The informal play and kick-about areas are designed to encourage exploratory and sensorial play focusing on the natural features within the park such as vegetation, ponds and ditches.

Ecologically, bat and bird boxes are proposed to be installed on mature and felled trees within the meadows. The varied proposed plant species are said to provide different benefits to the wildlife from native to fruit trees and pollen meadows. These areas will provide habitats for insects and educational play, said the statement.

A decision on planning application reference 24/01695/REM is yet to be made, and was due earlier this year.