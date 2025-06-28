Plans for new priority bus lanes, walking routes and cycling routes pencilled in for better green transport links across Hampshire
Hampshire County Council is planning over 100 transport improvement projects across the county in the coming year which it says will make everyday journeys safer, greener, and easier for everyone.
The council, which looks after transport infrastructure across Hampshire excluding Portsmouth and Southampton, said these projects are part of its long-term plan to create a transport system that supports local communities, protects the environment, and helps people live healthier lives.
Local projects include:
- Improved walking and cycling links to the new Havant Thicket reservoir at Havant Thicket
- Improved pedestrian links to developments in the east of Horndean
- Works to Drift Road in Clanfield
- Look at the possibility of a new crossing near Brookfield community school in Warsash at the A27 / Brook Lane junction,
- Create a new controlled crossing over the A27 for people walking and cycling
- Look at the possibility of filling in the missing section of cycle route at Redlands Lane, Fareham
- Make improvements at Fareham bus station to improve the user experience and encourage more bus patronage
- Development of priority cycle route on Mumby Road to the new Bus Station in Gosport
- Filling in the missing section of cycle route on New Road linking Petersfield Road with Leigh Park at Havant
- Create a new cycle route through Hambledon Road linking Denmead and Waterlooville
- Junction improvements at Stakes Hill Road/Purbrook Way roundabout in Waterlooville including a bus gate and cycle route
- Improve local bus services through bus priority in the vicinity of Havant bus station including complementary improvements for people walking and cycling
- Improving walking / cycling provision across Houghton Avenue in Waterlooville
- Develop walking and cycling improvements along the Solent Road in Havant
- Better links into Waterlooville town centre for people walking, wheeling and cycling
- Crossing improvements at Sinah Lane, linked to Hayling Billy Trail on Hayling Island
Funding for these improvements comes from a mix of sources, including Government grants, developer contributions, and support from parish councils.
Councillor Nick Adams-King, leader of Hampshire County Council, said: “Ensuring Hampshire continues to thrive and prosper is our number one priority - to support a vibrant economy while enhancing the natural environment and improving outcomes for local people. That means having the right transport infrastructure in place that works for everyone - whether you’re driving, walking, cycling or using public transport.
“Our goal is a better connected Hampshire, where people can get around more easily and safely. These projects will help us support local businesses, protect our environment and improve quality of life across the county.”
A full list of projects by area is available on the County Council’s website. More schemes may be added as new funding becomes available.
