The prior approval application – which determines whether the work can take place under permitted development rules – was submitted in March and was approved by council planning officers last week.

However, it has been agreed that the size and placement of the panels will need the approval of the planning department before any work can start. This can be given under delegated powers and would not need to be considered by the planning committee.

Planning officers said the principle of their installation was ‘appropriate’. Solar panels were installed on the roof of the centre’s eastern building in May 2016 but the council is now exploring the potential to extend the installation to the swimming pool building.

What the Mountbatten Centre could look like with solar panels fitted. Picture: Contributed

Speaking after the latest application was submitted, a council spokesman said the project was still at an early stage.

‘The energy department is considering adding solar panels to Mountbatten Centre,’ they said. ‘At this stage, we’ve merely done an appraisal of the solar PV potential of this building but because of its size and architectural style we believe it is subject to an application of prior approval being submitted, and approval being granted.’

