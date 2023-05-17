News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home

Plans for solar panels on the roof of Mountbatten Centre in Portsmouth are approved

Portsmouth City Council plans to install solar panels on the roof of the swimming pool at the Mountbatten Centre have been approved.

By Josh Wright
Published 17th May 2023, 18:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 18:18 BST

The prior approval application – which determines whether the work can take place under permitted development rules – was submitted in March and was approved by council planning officers last week.

However, it has been agreed that the size and placement of the panels will need the approval of the planning department before any work can start. This can be given under delegated powers and would not need to be considered by the planning committee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planning officers said the principle of their installation was ‘appropriate’. Solar panels were installed on the roof of the centre’s eastern building in May 2016 but the council is now exploring the potential to extend the installation to the swimming pool building.

What the Mountbatten Centre could look like with solar panels fitted. Picture: ContributedWhat the Mountbatten Centre could look like with solar panels fitted. Picture: Contributed
What the Mountbatten Centre could look like with solar panels fitted. Picture: Contributed
Most Popular

Speaking after the latest application was submitted, a council spokesman said the project was still at an early stage.

‘The energy department is considering adding solar panels to Mountbatten Centre,’ they said. ‘At this stage, we’ve merely done an appraisal of the solar PV potential of this building but because of its size and architectural style we believe it is subject to an application of prior approval being submitted, and approval being granted.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is estimated that the panels would produce between 0.25 and 0.27MWp of power. Should the scheme be progressed, it would be funded through the council’s Low Carbon Project Fund.

ALSO READ: Permission to allow Spitbank Fort to be used as a home is extended

Related topics:Portsmouth City CouncilPortsmouth