The council has submitted an application to determine whether the work would be allowed under prior approval rules, meaning a full planning application would not be needed.

‘The energy department is considering adding solar panels to Mountbatten Centre,’ it said. ‘At this stage, we’ve merely done an appraisal of the solar PV potential of this building but because of its size and architectural style we believe it is subject to an application of prior approval being submitted, and approval being granted by the [planning authority].’

What the Mountbatten Centre could look like with solar panels fitted. Picture: Contributed

It is estimated that the installation would produce between 0.25 and 0.27MWp.

Solar panels were installed on the roof of the centre’s eastern building in May 2016 but the council is now exploring the potential to extend the installation to the swimming pool building.

