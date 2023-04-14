In fact, The Bronington Trust insisted it is full steam ahead in their daring attempt to save HMS Bronington, with the volunteer-led group declaring: ‘The charity is confident that HMS Bronington will be restored and become a museum ship.’

The trust also revealed to The News it is locked in secret discussions over finding a suitable home for the ship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ NOW: Immigration raid

HMS Bronington in June 2022. Pic Phil Owen

The trust has now raised over £12,000 to save Bronington, a Cold War-era minesweeper and one of the last naval ships to feature a wooden hull. A dive survey in June revealed Bronington, which has been left rotting and submerged at Birkenhead Docks, Merseyside, can be saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite positive progress, concerns were raised on social media that Bronington could be breaking up. But those observations have proved wide of the mark according to Mike McBride, of the trust, who said: ‘She has most certainly not broken up and with a stout aluminium frame and a double planked mahogany hull she is not likely to. I was at a meeting with the local shipyard at Birkenhead on March 1 and we visited the ship. Her structural condition is unchanged since she partially sank in 2016.

‘The level of public support and crowd funding has been humbling, the charity is confident that HMS Bronington will be restored and become a museum ship.’

Dive survey of HMS Bronington. Pic Phil Owen

Mike said the trust’s focus is now on finding Bronington a home, ideally in Portsmouth or the south, with secret talks ongoing over a potential destination. ‘The positive outcome of the dive survey and achieving charitable status has allowed progression with major fundraising bids and finding a viable home for her hopefully in the south,’ he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This is our major thrust at the moment, but a slow process. Our fundraising team are meticulously preparing funding applications, but to a certain extent this is reliant on the long term plans for HMS Bronington at the end of the estimated three-four year restoration period in the north west.

‘We are in discreet discussions with a potential long term post-restoration home for the vessel.’

The trust is currently waiting for detailed procedures for the salvage method and a third quote from Briggs Marine. The salvage experts did a further site survey just before Easter and are keen to join forces. Confirmation is still needed for slipway availability and cradle build.

Prince Charles, Captain of HMS Bronington, watched by brother Prince Andrew

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike added: ‘There is little point refloating and stabilising her until we know that she can be landed at a nearby slipway, shortly after refloat. We have a few hurdles to overcome, but not insurmountable.

‘Being part of our National Historic Fleet and listed with National Historic Ships UK has massively helped our project, but we still need to get the funding and find a viable home to achieve the aim. The King Charles III link and coronation year is also very important to us.’