Plans for Southsea block of flats approved by city council after two years
PLANS to build a five-storey block of flats in Southsea, submitted more than two years ago, have been approved by Portsmouth City Council.
The Saxon UK Development scheme for the commercial buildings most recently occupied by Sushi2Me in Somers Road, was awarded planning permission by the council's planning committee in January, subject to final legal agreements being made.
A statement submitted with the application said the development would provide 'sensitively-designed new homes' and 'will help to create a sustainable and vibrant new residential community'.
'The design of the proposals will respect and enhance the character of the area and will promote the redevelopment of north Southsea, as set out in the area action plan,' it said. 'The design principles have been shaped by planning requirements and the results of on-site surveys and reports.'
The decision notice granting final planning permission was issued by the council on Wednesday (September 14) after the final agreements were made.