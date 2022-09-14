Plans for Southsea block of flats approved by city council after two years

The Saxon UK Development scheme for the commercial buildings most recently occupied by Sushi2Me in Somers Road, was awarded planning permission by the council's planning committee in January, subject to final legal agreements being made.

A statement submitted with the application said the development would provide 'sensitively-designed new homes' and 'will help to create a sustainable and vibrant new residential community'.

An artist's impression of the approved scheme to build flats in Somers Road, Portsmouth.

'The design of the proposals will respect and enhance the character of the area and will promote the redevelopment of north Southsea, as set out in the area action plan,' it said. 'The design principles have been shaped by planning requirements and the results of on-site surveys and reports.'