By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 9th Oct 2025, 16:44 BST
Plans have been unveiled to transform a former bank into a ten-bedroom HMO.

Under the proposals submitted to Fareham Borough Council, an extra storey would be constructed by extending the roof at the former Lloyds Bank Plc in West Street, Portchester, to create the house of house of multiple occupation (HMO), with a retail space at the front.

The bank closed its doors in August of 2020.

To view or comment on the plans visit Fareham Borough Council’s planning portal and search for application P/25/1168/FP.

