Plans revealed for 120 homes next to the A27 in Wallington, north of Fareham

Fareham Borough Council has received proposals from Vistry Group Plc for a housing development in Wallington.

The proposed site is 5.6 hectares and lies adjacent to Pinks Hill to the west and the A27 to the east and south sides.

A map of where up to 120 homes could be built in Wallington

The applicant's planning documents said: ‘The overall objective of the proposed design is to create a high-quality residential development that is sensitively integrated within the local landscape and built character; meeting local housing need, whilst creating a unique sense of place to this part of Fareham.

‘The site has been promoted for development over a number of years and Vistry Group have held discussions with FBC’s planning policy officers about the suitability of the site.

‘The council considered the site suitable for development in the past and had proposed its allocation in an earlier draft of the local plan.

‘The proposal will include a policy-compliant 40 per cent affordable housing split between first homes, affordable rented and shared ownership, as well as a suitable mix of house sizes to cater to local needs.

‘Open space is proposed that will provide an area of equipped play, recreation routes along the boundary of the site and enhanced planting for improved ecology and biodiversity benefits.

The council’s landscape assessment describes the site as having ‘a somewhat scruffy appearance with an overriding urban fringe character’.

A recent sustainability appraisal, carried out by the council, confirms the site has a ‘low landscape sensitivity’.