Plans submitted for two new drive-thru chains and a supermarket in Waterlooville - with 197 objections

Two drive-through outlets and a supermarket could be built in Elettra Avenue, Waterlooville following a planning application – prompting 197 objections from local residents.

Hargreaves has submitted plans to Havant Borough Council for an Aldi supermarket together with Costa and KFC drive-through outlets and parking.

If approved, the new Aldi would be a 1,908sq m food store on the west side of the site.

The proposed Costa and KFC drive-through restaurants are 167sq m and 333sq m respectively.

Planning documents state the proposed development would deliver a ‘number of social and economic benefits’ to the district during and following the construction of the scheme.

‘Including an improved range of comparison retail and food facilities to meet the needs of existing and new residents alike, but also creating jobs both during construction and its operational phase.’

The proposal has attracted criticism from local residents due to its position next to an existing Lidl and McDonald’s outlet.

Of the 213 comments made by members of the public, only nine were in support of the scheme.

Among the main concerns from residents were the pre-existing number of restaurants in Waterlooville, and the potential for more littering in the surrounding area.

One comment read: ‘Please no more food shops, there are enough. It is entertainment we need, not more rubbish thrown from vehicles.

‘Children, teenagers and families need activities not feeding – boredom leads to alcohol, drugs and vandalism.’

Another read: ‘This area of Waterlooville does not need more food outlets. It needs the entertainment originally promised for both the youngsters in the area and adults.

‘Crime feeds off boredom and impacts on the area as a whole.

‘Obesity has become the norm and more food outlets will exacerbate this problem.

Another resident said Waterlooville doesn’t need another drive-through or coffee supermarket ‘particularly right next to a Lidl and McDonalds’.

It reads: ‘This is ridiculous, Waterlooville would benefit from actual restaurants so we don’t have to drive to Portsmouth, Fareham or Southsea.’