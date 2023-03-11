Portsmouth City Council is proposing to build the new centre in Bransbury Park, Eastney, and now wants residents to have their say on how things take shape.

According to the council, the new leisure centre will bring sports and swimming facilities together in a modern, ecologically-sound hub at Bransbury Park. Discussions are also in motion with the NHS to investigate the possibility to provide a new GP surgery as part of the development.

An artist's impression of what Bransbury Park leisure centre could look like. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

As a result, there are currently two plans for the Bransbury Park leisure centre – one with a GP surgery and one without – the final landscaping, finishing touches and layout will be issued with the planning application later in the year.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said: ‘I'm pleased that we now have plans that we can share with the community and are providing an opportunity for residents to have their say on them, before we go to planning.

‘Hopefully, residents will see that we've listened to their concerns around losing green space and facilities, and around parking issues, because our site plans show an increase in the size of the car park and an extended three-hour parking zone, the retention of the grass pitches, the gardens, the miniature railway and free to use external courts, and will provide a sports and swimming facility for people to enjoy healthier and happier lives.’

As per a survey carried out by the city council last year, 94 per cent of people said they would be 'likely' or 'very likely' to use the new leisure centre.

The city council insists plans don’t involve losing any of the existing grass areas, with exception to a small amount that would have 'grasscrete' to create a stable environment for parking, increaseing the size of the car park to ensure everyone is able to park.