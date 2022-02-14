Plans submitted to build three more warehouses at Portsmouth industrial estate
'SPECULATIVE' plans for the expansion of a Copnor industrial estate have been submitted to Portsmouth City Council.
Canmoor has applied for planning permission to build three warehouses at Voyager Park on land used for storing containers and gas bottles.
It said no potential occupiers had been found for the units but that the development 'reflects the current demands of the regional and local market’.
Read More
'These units will provide modern and flexible employment facilities that will not only add to the employment opportunities in the area but to also enhance the overall appearance of the estate,' a statement submitted with the planning application says.
Warehouse space totalling 38,500sqft is proposed across two buildings. Each will have car parking as well as first floor office facilities.
The statement adds: 'These units will provide modern and flexible employment facilities that will not only add to the employment opportunities in the area but to also enhance the overall appearance of the estate.'
It says its designs would 'provide attractively-designed buildings appropriate to the site location and anticipated use'.
The application seeks permission for the buildings to be used for either research and development, general industry or for storage purposes.
The council has set a deadline of May 3 for reaching a decision.