Plans submitted to build three more warehouses at Portsmouth industrial estate

Canmoor has applied for planning permission to build three warehouses at Voyager Park on land used for storing containers and gas bottles.

It said no potential occupiers had been found for the units but that the development 'reflects the current demands of the regional and local market’.

The site at Voyager Park industrial estate in Portsmouth earmarked for redevelopment

'These units will provide modern and flexible employment facilities that will not only add to the employment opportunities in the area but to also enhance the overall appearance of the estate,' a statement submitted with the planning application says.

Warehouse space totalling 38,500sqft is proposed across two buildings. Each will have car parking as well as first floor office facilities.

It says its designs would 'provide attractively-designed buildings appropriate to the site location and anticipated use'.

The application seeks permission for the buildings to be used for either research and development, general industry or for storage purposes.