Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build 60 new homes on a field in Wickham have been unveiled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning permission is being sought for the development on land at Southwick Road and School Road, which also includes access and minor alterations to the neighbouring Grindall Field.

Croudace Homes Ltd says that of the 60 homes - which will be a mixture of one, two, three and four bedrooms - it proposes that 24 of them will be classed as affordable to rent or buy, and with new play areas created as well as electric vehicle charging points, footpaths and drainage systems. It also proposed there there will be 118 allocated parking spaces for residents, a further 23 spaces which are unallocated and can be used by residents or visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for 60 homes on land at Southwick Road and School Road in Wickham | Planning documents

The developer said it held an information session ahead of submitting the application to give residents the opportunity to find out more.

In its application it said: “The feedback included some positive points , including recognition of the need for more housing for local families, and there was support for the importance placed on environmental and sustainability measures.

“However, there were also a number of respondents opposed to the principle of developing the site. Concerns were also raised regarding the development of a greenfield site, the impact of additional vehicles on the local road network, and the ability of Wickham’s infrastructure to accommodate more homes.

“It is worth noting that in the event of planning permission being granted, contributions through CIL and potentially further financial contributions if deemed appropriate, would be made to address some of the concerns raised, for example, infrastructure improvements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, the application has already attracted some objections, including from the Wickham Residents Association which has urged Winchester City Council to reject the application.

In its submission it said the local plan, which acts as the development blueprint for the area, states no more homes should be built until 2030 meaning this application was ‘premature’. It also raised concerns about the impact on the surrounding area and the village’s ability to cope.

Plans for 60 homes on land at Southwick Road and School Road in Wickham | Planning documents

It said: “There is no requirement for additional housing in Wickham especially with 6,000 dwellings being constructed immediately to the south of the settlement gap between Wickham and Fareham. The developer also has an option on more land to the south of the application site which could lead to even more housing (150 - 175 dwellings) if this application is approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No consideration has been given to the impact on services and amenities in the Village many of which are overstretched. Wickham Doctors Surgery, for example, have had to take residents from the first phase of Welborne comprising 690 dwellings and have confirmed that after that they will be at full capacity.

“The application makes no contribution to Wickham village life apart from the offer to build 24 affordable dwellings, which in any case is a requirement of the Planning process.”

It also added that there were a number of traffic collisions in the at the Church Crossroads on the A32 in 2024 with three serious incidents since August 2024. This included one in August when a lorry came off the A32 and demolished the telecoms cabinet leaving residents without telephone and internet for almost two weeks.

“Wickham Residents Association strongly object to this application and trust that the City Council will refuse this application.”