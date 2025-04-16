Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build new homes in a cul-de-sac in Warsash have finally been given the green-light after planning chiefs deferred the initial decision to try and save a tree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to build 14 new homes on land between 75 and 77 Church Road were finally approved by Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee on April 9. The application from Glen Estates Ltd had come before the committee in December last year but was deferred in an effort to save a category B oak tree – number 40, at the front right hand side of the site.

In December, the committee deferred their decision for the homes with parking, a wildlife area and access off Church Road – it asked the developer to look again at how the site could be reconfigured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning officer Richard Wright said the developer had explored four options to re-configure the site but none were found to be financially viable. He said these plans are the optimum balance between the number of homes and the number of trees being kept.

Photo taken by Richard Wright of tree to be taken down | Richard Wight

The scheme for 14 new and five affordable homes; made up of detached, semi-detached houses and flats, came before the committee unchanged from December’s plans but this time with a fuller explanation on its viability, said Mr Wright.

Mr Wright said two of the options considered included reducing the numbers of homes to be built by either losing a four-bed family home or two affordable flats. He said the site as a whole is only losing three of the 13 category B trees while retaining 10 and the vast majority of trees are being protected. Members were told the rest of the trees in the wildlife and woodland area will have tree preservation orders put on them after the development is complete so they cannot be taken down.

Councillor Joanne Burton (Con, Sarisbury and Whiteley) said it was disappointing that the tree could not be saved but on balance, much needed affordable housing, and a flat with wheelchair access was being provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer’s report said, there will be two, two-bedroom flats, two, three-bedroom semi-detached homes, one, three-bedroom, detached homes and nine, four-bedroom, detached houses.

Of the 14 dwellings, five would be affordable dwellings made up of three, three-bed affordable rent, one, two-bed shared ownership and one, one-bed adapted wheelchair accessible flat for social rent.

Mr Wright said this second application had already reduced the scheme by six, from 20 houses to 14. The first application for 24 homes to be built on the site was refused by the council and later dismissed by the Planning Inspectorate when the decision was appealed.

The scheme was approved unanimously by the planning committee.