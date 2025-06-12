Plans to create a new 2,000-home community between Emsworth and Denvilles are set to be unveiled to local residents as a consultation is launched.

Bloor Homes will be sharing details of the outline plans for Southleigh at two drop-in events for the site which has already been earmarked for around 2,100 homes in Havant Borough Council’s local plan which act as a development blueprint for the area.

As previously reported by The News, the Southleigh site proposal in the local plan includes provision for houses, shops, a primary school and a new link road which would help the borough to meet its housing targets and needs.

The site sits between Denvilles and Emsworth, north of the A27 and railway line, and south of Southleigh House, the Spire Hospital, and the Oaks Havant Crematorium. Southleigh Road passes through the site from west to east.

Southleigh site between Emsworth and Denvilles | Crown

Until now no firm proposals have been unveiled for the site, meaning this will be the first time residents will be able to find out more details about what is being proposed, with two drop in sessions.

They are taking place on:

Friday, June 13, 3pm to 7.30pm at Emsworth Baptist Church, North Street, Emsworth, PO10 7BY

Saturday, June 14, 10am to 3pm at Stride Centre, Daffodil Way, Denvilles, Havant PO9 2FA

Bloor Homes said the site was in a sustainable location, well-connected to nearby cycle routes, public transport, schools, leisure facilities, and employment and that the consultation with residents is taking place before a formal planning application is submitted.

The site has been earmarked for 2,100 homes | Contributed

Rebecca Fenn-Tripp, Planning Director at Bloor Homes, said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward this site to deliver much-needed new homes and community facilities for Southleigh, in one of the few suitable areas in Havant borough given its constrained nature.

“We have designed this new community to be well connected, to promote active lifestyles, and provide considerable benefits to new and existing residents. We are championing convenient ways to travel without using a car, healthy lifestyles, and bringing together nature with personal wellbeing.

“Now it is the public’s turn to have their say on our proposals and offer any feedback to help us improve our designs before we submit an outline planning application to Havant Borough Council.”

For more information, visit www.BloorSouthleigh.co.uk where the plans will also be shared after the consultation events.