Plans to build 17 homes near a Grade II-listed fort in Fareham have been put on the back burner after neighbours raised concerns over flooding.

Councillors have deferred a decision on plans from applicants Edney, Cooper and Gauntlett to build 11 self/custom build homes and six affordable homes with parking and gardens in Wallington after more than 140 objections were received.

More than 55 reasons were given by neighbours who objected to the plans, including that Fareham’s housing need is met by the new Welborne Garden Village, that social housing is out of character with surrounding homes, and bus stops are too far away.

At a council planning meeting on September 10, councillors decided to defer taking a decision on the application to give outline planning permission to the project on land at Military Road. The plot sits between the remnants of Grade II-listed Fort Wallington and Pinks Hill.

Fareham Borough Council planning committee, September 10 image: LDRS

During discussions the main concerns raised were over surface water, flooding and fears over water contamination of the underground drinking water. The council officer said Portsmouth Water and Southern Water raised no objections to the application.

Councillor Steve Dugan (Con, Hill Head) said: “We know that if Southern Water are asked to connect into their system they can’t refuse. That doesn’t mean it has capacity or it’s in a good enough state to deal with it.”

He said if there are many unanswered questions over dealing with water and contamination, and would support a deferral, adding he wanted to know how the water system will deal with the additional capacity requirements and water flow if more housing is built in this location.

Councillor Alison West (Lib Dem, Wallington and Downend) said: “Hundreds of residents have objected with concerns about drainage and surface water repeatedly flowing and draining down Drift Road and Military Road.”

Badgers on Military Road site in 2024 c) Ronald Dadswell

She said there are manhole covers popping-off in the village, with water going into gardens and homes of residents that live down the hill. Councillor Joanne Burton (Con, Whiteley and Sarisbury) said she would like to see an ecology report investigating the issue of badgers photographed on the land by Ronald Dadswell.