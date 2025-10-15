Plans to transform empty old Fossil Shop building at The Hard have been unveiled
An application has been submitted to Portsmouth City Council seeking permission to make internal alterations to the building, including the reconfiguration of mezzanine floor of the commercial unit and installation of new walls to create two one-bedroom flats on the first floor.
External alterations sought also include the replacement of doors and windows, creation of balcony and relocation of rooflights.
If approved, then the building would have reconfigured retail space on the ground floor, two one-bedroom flats on the first floor, a two-bedroom flat on the second floor and another a two-bedroom flat on the third floor.
The Fossil Shop has been empty since 2020.
To view or comment on the plans see the Portsmouth City Council planning portal and search for application 25/01081/LBC.
