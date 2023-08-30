Councillors will decide next week on whether to launch a public consultation for the ‘Gosport Lines Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan’ which suggests designating Trinity Green and Walpole Park as a Conservation Area.

Council documents state the proposal is an attempt to ‘protect the rich military legacy of the area which spans several centuries, as well as to better understand and appreciate the history of this area’. Local planning authorities are mandated by law to identify areas with unique historic or architectural value that should be preserved or enhanced. Trinity Green and Walpole Park are being considered for this designation due to their historical significance.

Children kayaking at Haslar Marina, Cockle Pond, Walpole Park. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

The council is also focusing on reviewing Priddy’s Hard and Royal Clarence Yard Conservation Areas. This review aims to assess the current boundaries of these areas and identify any features in need of improvement or preservation. If approved, this new conservation area will join the existing St George’s Barracks North and St George’s Barracks South conservation areas. Together, they would collectively form ‘The Gosport Lines Conservation Areas’ tracing the path of the town’s historical inland fortifications.

Council documents state: “These military fortifications by Sir Bernard de Gomme of the mid-17th century and mid-19th century known as the ‘Gosport ‘Lines’ had a fundamental influence on the development of the town and continue to do so.

“No. 1 Bastion, the Cockle Pond, Trinity Close and the alignment of the Walpole Park Car Parks and Creek Road effectively reflect the historic course of the Lines.

“Exceptional views across Haslar Lake towards the historic naval facilities at Haslar are gained from the southern parts of Walpole Park. This creates a visual connection which is significant in heritage terms, linking one historic military site (the fields of fire) to others across the lake.”