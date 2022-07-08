The playpark, next to 8 Northway in Titchfield was built on land owned by the Ministry of Defence.

Fareham Borough Council will decide on a retrospective planning application next Wednesday.

A play park built by the Ministry of Defence in Titchfield without planning permission could be taken down.

There have been 15 representations from the public so far, of which only five are in favour.

Writing to the council, local resident Deborah Queen said there has been no end of issues since the playpark was constructed.

She said: ‘Increased noise not only from the park itself but also encouraging high traffic footfall from adjacent estates, damage to green surrounding green areas, where access has been forced such as fencing.

‘There has also been damage to my personal property since the erection of the communal area.

‘There was considerable damage caused to my vehicle by children using the road as a bike and skate area.

‘The increased noise which the park is creating has had an adverse effect on our day-to-day lives, especially at the weekends when we are unable to relax in our garden from the constant screaming of young children.

‘I appreciate they are enjoying themselves however the noise is constant all day from unsupervised children of the age of three and up.’

But another nearby resident, Ian Kivell, said he fully supports the application.

He said: ‘Since being built the play area has given the residents of the estate a safe and inclusive area for the children to play, exercise and form friendships.‘The play equipment has been well received by the children and in my opinion enhanced the area.’

Council officers have recommended refusing planning permission on the grounds of noise disturbances and impacts on privacy.

Council documents state the noise disturbance from the play park has a ‘significant unacceptable adverse impact on the living conditions of neighbouring residents’.

The impact on the privacy of residents was also described as ‘unacceptable’ and ‘to the detriment of living conditions’.