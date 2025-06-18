Council will debate if a secret code-word scheme, to keep women safe when out in bars, restaurants, pubs and clubs should be part of granting a licence.

Councillor Alison West (Lib Dem, Wallington and Downend) wants the “Ask for Angela” scheme to be part of the requirements when Fareham Borough Council grants a premises licence.

Cllr West said: “Ask for Angela is already out there but we know awareness is patchy, and adoption is inconsistent. By encouraging its use as recommended best practice in our licensing policy and promoting it more visibly, we can make it far easier for people to access help when they feel unsafe.”

The council document said: “The Ask for Angela initiative, launched in 2016, enables individuals who feel unsafe on a night out to discreetly seek assistance by using the code word “Angela” with staff at participating bars, restaurants, pubs, and clubs.”

The motion wants Fareham Borough Council: “As a licensing authority, to recognise the critical role it can play in promoting the Ask for Angela scheme and supporting broader efforts to prevent violence against women and girls (VAWG).

“Out of 340 licensing authorities across the UK, 34 currently require participation in the Ask for Angela scheme as a condition for granting a license, with a further 67 councils expected to adopt similar measures,” said the motion document.

The motion proposed at a full council meeting on June 12, was not discussed but referred straight to committee where it will be decided if it should be adopted as a part of the council’s licensing policy.

Cllr West wants the council to raise awareness of the scheme to residents and encourage existing licensed premises to voluntarily adopt it. This includes informing local residents on how to discreetly access help when feeling unsafe during a night out.

Cllr West said: “This isn’t just about policies, it’s about values. Women in Fareham deserve to be safe, supported, and heard. We will keep pushing to make sure this council plays its part in creating that future.”