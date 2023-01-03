Hilsea Lines in Portsmouth. Picture: Robert Pragnell

Portsmouth City Council and the trust are getting the community involved in designing and redeveloping Hilsea Lines, after receiving £8.75m levelling up funding from the government.

With Hilsea Lido at the heart of the redevelopment, over the spring and summer the council and Hilsea Lido Trust asked residents for their opinions on improvements to the lido.

About 2,000 people responded, by survey or at one of the many community engagement consultation events, to say what they would like to see.

Chair of the Hilsea Lido Pool for the People trustees, Sabrina Richards, said: ‘It was great to hear the feedback from the local community about Hilsea Lido and what they’d like from it in the future. We know that residents have fond memories of the lido, so it was nice to hear that people just want it open for everyone to have fun.’

Councillor Steve Pitt, said: ‘Hilsea Lido is a much-loved part of our city’s heritage, so I’m grateful for the opportunity that the levelling up funding has given us to redevelop Hilsea Lines and Hilsea Lido, to provide a visitor attraction for everyone to enjoy, in line with our aims of a happy and healthy city.

