Police commissioner pledges support for "vital" counselling service

From left - Gez Driffield, Ester Wheeler and Lisa Platts, all from Parcs (Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service). Picture: Chris Moorhouse | Toby Paine

The Police and Crime Commissioner has pledged financial support for the "vital" Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (PARCS), which faces potential closure in March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family Action, a national charity, has warned that PARCS faces closure after 40 years of providing specialised support for survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

Over the past five years, the service has supported more than 1,500 people, but funding cuts have already led to the closure of its children's counselling services and a pilot project for problematic sexual behaviours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Family Action spokesperson said that stagnant funding and cuts from statutory bodies meant growing demand could not be met without new investment.

Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, expressed concern about the possible closure, stating, "I was sad to hear PARCS may close without sufficient funding." She confirmed that her office had supported PARCS financially in the past and that she was working with the charity to secure further funding.

"My commitment to them and their support of victims of domestic abuse will continue for the 2025/26 financial year which is the current budget certainty I have from the Ministry of Justice," she added. However, she also said, "If PARCS does take the difficult decision to close, I will be forced to reallocate this funding to another specialist charity."

Amanda Martin, MP for Portsmouth North, described PARCS’ work as vital, saying, “PARCS does incredibly important work supporting survivors of sexual and domestic violence, and I wholeheartedly support their mission.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She assured constituents she was working with the Government to explore alternative funding routes and had contacted Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Jess Phillips, on the matter.

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, described PARCS as invaluable: “PARCS provide absolutely vital services for those affected by rape and sexual violence in Portsmouth, supporting people with love and care.”

He confirmed his long-term support for the charity, noting that he had met with PARCS to discuss solutions. “I have written to the Council to see what steps can be urgently taken to secure new funding,” he said.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: "We are currently in conversations with PARCS to see if there are any funding opportunities that are suitable."