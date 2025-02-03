Police numbers in Hampshire and isle of Wight reach highest level in a decade

PCC

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary will soon have 90 more police officers, bringing the total number of new recruits since 2020 to 815.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The increase comes after the 2025/26 budget was approved, which includes funding for 50 extra officers through a rise in council tax. Another 40 officers will be funded by the government’s recent £100m investment in neighbourhood policing. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary will receive £2.6m per year from this fund.

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Donna Jones welcomed the news, stating. “The year-on-year increase in police officer numbers and falling crime rates is a testament to Chief Constable Scott Chilton’s back-to-basics approach to crime fighting, supported by sound financial management,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary is one of the fastest improving forces in the country. We are leading the way in neighbourhood policing with the successful implementation of my Local Bobby scheme; we now deliver one of the best performing 101 and 999 services nationally; charge rates have gone up by 34 per cent, crime has gone down by almost 7,000 crimes a year, and the force’s response to shop theft has been heralded as one of the best in the country by retailers.”

Chief Constable Scott Chilton also praised the funding boost: “Last year the people of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight supported policing with the funding for more police officers. It has made a tangible difference. Crime and anti-social behaviour are down across nearly all categories, and more criminals have faced justice.

“We will continue to drive down crime and this budget, again with the support of our communities and Commissioner Donna Jones, will help us to do just that.”

The funding increase follows feedback from residents, who said they were most concerned about anti-social behaviour, vehicle crime, burglary, and road safety. In response, the PCC proposed a council tax rise of £14 per year for Band D homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will give the force its highest number of officers in over a decade, though still fewer than before 2010. In September 2023, the number of police officers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight stood at 3,422. Home Office data shows that on 31 March 2010, there were 3,748 officers. Between 2010 and 2019, officer numbers dropped to as low as 2,700 due to nationwide budget cuts introduced by the Conservative government.