POLITICAL COMMENT: Amanda Martin MP welcomes Labour’s historic plan to create 30,000 new clean energy jobs in South East

Amanda Martin has today welcomed plans for a clean energy jobs boom in the South East, which is set to create 30,000 new jobs.

Labour’s Clean Energy Jobs Plan shows how demand for clean energy workers is set to soar thanks to the government’s historic investment in clean energy.

The first-of-a-kind plan shows how key trades such as plumbing, welding and electrification stand to benefit, with trade unions playing a major role.

A generation of young people in our area will benefit from new clean energy jobs under plans announced today by Labour.

Amanda Martin MP

Following record investment by the Labour Government, the clean energy economy is booming. Projects in the region such as Rampion 2 and 3 hydrogen projects shortlisted for HAR2 are playing a major role in driving record job growth in clean power, with 30,000 jobs set to be created in the South East.

Labour’s plan will make sure that clean energy jobs are always good jobs, by ensuring companies receiving public grants and contracts must create jobs with decent pay, access to trade unions and strong rights at work.

Commenting on the news, Amanda Martin MP said: “For too long our communities have been calling for the next generation of good jobs for our children and grandchildren."

“This plan answers that call - showing how Labour will rebuild our communities by creating well-paid jobs that you don’t have to leave your hometown for."

“Labour is seizing this opportunity to create the next generation of jobs to power our country’s future.”

Ed Miliband MP, Energy Secretary said: “The clean energy economy is the route to delivering the good jobs at decent wages that our communities deserve."

“Our pro-worker, pro-jobs, pro-union agenda is delivering thousands of opportunities right across the country, so young people don’t have to leave their hometown just to find a decent job.”

Andrew is an Electrical Power Networks Engineer who works in the electricity networks sector in Hampshire with SSEN Distribution, added: “As an Electrical Power Networks Engineer working in the SSEN Network Management Centre managing and planning outages on our network, whilst also being active in raising awareness of the environmental issues in my personal life, being a part of the clean energy transition is both a personal commitment and a professional responsibility."

"I find it incredibly rewarding to know that the work I do daily - whether it’s planning outages for upgrading the network, connecting solar farms or battery storage sites, is contributing to a more flexible and reliable network as well as securing a more sustainable future for my community and future generations.”