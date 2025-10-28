Political comment: Amanda Martin MP welcomes new law to make homes safer for tenants

Amanda Martin MP talking to residents in Stamshaw

Millions of tenants across the country will benefit from new rules coming into force today that will make homes safer and ensure landlords act swiftly to fix dangerous housing conditions.

From today, Awaab’s Law introduces strict legal requirements for social landlords to fix serious issues such as damp and mould within fixed timescales, including a 24-hour deadline for emergency hazards ensuring that no tenant is left living in unsafe conditions.

The new law is named in memory of Awaab Ishak, the two-year-old who tragically died in 2020 after prolonged exposure to damp and mould in his home. The change marks a lasting tribute to his life and his parents’ tireless campaign to prevent others from suffering in similar circumstances.

Under the new regulations:

Social landlords must urgently fix serious hazards within 24 hours;

Other significant repairs must be completed within five working days;

Landlords must take into account tenants’ personal circumstances, such as young children, disabilities or health conditions; and

Alternative accommodation must be offered if homes cannot be made safe in time.

Tenants will also have new powers to hold landlords to account through the courts or the Housing Ombudsman Service if they fail to act.

Awaab’s Law will initially cover significant damp, mould and emergency hazards, expanding in future phases (2026–27) to include fire risks, structural issues, cold and heat hazards, and other safety concerns.

Amanda Martin MP said: “Everyone deserves to live in a home that is safe, warm and fit to live in, yet too many tenants, including here in our community, have been forced to put up with unacceptable conditions for far too long.

Awaab’s Law is a vital step forward. It sends a clear message that no one should ever have to live in a home that puts their health at risk, and that landlords must act quickly when problems arise.

This change is a lasting tribute to Awaab Ishak and his family’s incredible campaign for justice. I’ll continue to work to make sure tenants in Portsmouth know their rights and that everyone, whether in social or private housing, has a safe place to call home.”

Secretary of State for Communities, Housing and Local Government Steve Reed MP said: “Everyone deserves a safe and decent home to live in, and Awaab Ishak is a powerful reminder of how this can sadly be a matter of life or death. Our changes will give tenants a stronger voice and force landlords to act urgently when lives are at risk, ensuring such tragedies are never repeated.”

The Labour Government is also acting to extend these protections to the private rented sector through the upcoming Renters’ Rights Bill, ensuring all tenants regardless of who their landlord is are protected from unsafe housing.