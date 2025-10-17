POLITICAL COMMENT: Amanda Martin MP welcomes new powers to seize boarded shops, save pubs and block vape shops

Portsmouth MP Amanda Martin has welcomed Labour’s plans to give local people the power to revitalise their neglected high streets, create new spaces for young people and take back control of derelict pubs, to breathe new life into neglected communities up and down the country.

Communities will be handed unprecedented new powers to seize boarded shops, save derelict pubs and block gambling and vape shops on their high street.

Prime Minister to announce “Pride in Place” Programme with historic funding to invest in over 330 of our most overlooked communities.

The measures form the largest transfer of power from Whitehall to communities in history through the Plan for Change.

Communities will be handed new powers to seize boarded up shops, save their treasured local pubs or libraries and clean up the eyesores in their area.

Local people will finally have the powers to put things right after years of decline – an inheritance the government is determined to fix through the Plan for Change.

Amanda Martin MP out on patrol with local police in North End

This is about choosing a future where communities are empowered to come together, rather than be divided, and where renewal is chosen over decline.

The Pride in Place programme – an unprecedented programme backed by record funding – that lets local people call the shots on where and how money is spent in their communities, restoring local pride and helping them reclaim their streets.

As part of the new Pride in Place Programme, Amanda Martin secured £2million investment a year, for ten years in Paulsgrove.

The money can be spent on anything from local park improvements to fixing up empty buildings and high streets, but it is up to local residents to decide what to do.

The fund relies on locals in Landport and Paulsgrove coming together to submit ideas for how to spend the £20million in each area, and a call will go out soon for people to volunteer to sit on a local board that helps coordinate the project.

For far too long, communities have been dictated to rather than in control of their own destiny. This week marks a new way of governing. By choosing renewal over decline, this government is delivering lasting change working people will feel.

Commenting, Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin said: “Alongside the major investment secured last week for Paulsgrove, I am delighted to welcome these new powers for communities like ours to seize control over high streets and restore pride.

“These include powers to buy and save beloved assets like local pubs, and block unwanted shops including new betting shops, vapes stores and fake barbers.

“For too long, people in Portsmouth have had little to no say over the future of our high streets. That is changing under Labour through major investment and these new powers.”

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steve Reed said: “When people step out of their front doors, they know their communities are struggling. They see shuttered pubs, fading high streets and their local areas in decline.

“Yes, communities have been stretched – but they haven’t given up. They’re working hard to make things better, and we’re backing them.

“The Government is putting power into their hands so local people decide how best to restore pride in their neighbourhoods, not us in Westminster.

“That’s what real patriotism looks like: building up our communities and choosing renewal over division.”

The nationwide Pride in Place programme will deliver a record investment and support over 330 communities in total.

It will tackle deep-rooted deprivation and regional inequality through wide-ranging action, including:

Community Right to Buy: handing local people the power to buy beloved assets, helping them turn around derelict pubs, create new parks and regenerate treasured spaces in the heart of their communities.

Compulsory Purchase powers: allowing communities in England to acquire assets and eyesores like boarded up shops and derelict abandoned businesses, allowing new local start-ups to thrive. For larger sites – like disused department stores or abandoned office blocks – it could even see new health centres opening up, or local housing to help reach our target of 1.5 million homes.

Power to block unwanted shops: empowering councils in England to say no to new betting shops, vapes stores and fake barbers.

Giving residents the power: we will only approve spending if community groups, local organisations and social clubs have been included in decisions on how the money should be spent – putting real power in local hands and giving them a proper say over their community.