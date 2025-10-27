Political comment: Havant MP Alan Mak calls on Labour Government to protect Northern Ireland veterans

Havant MP Alan Mak has called on the Labour Government to protect Northern Ireland veterans.

In 2023 the then Conservative Government passed the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act to prevent veterans who served there from being pursued in the courts over incidents that happened between 1968 and 1998.

But the Labour Government now wants to undo that work and repeal the Act and Mr Mak has launched a petition calling on it to protect veterans.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has introduced a Bill in Parliament that will implement a new framework agreed by the UK and Ireland.

Alan Mak MP talks to Northern Ireland veterans during a visit to Belfast

Mr Mak has visited Belfast and has met Northern Ireland veterans to hear their stories, understand their concerns and reassure them that he stands with them.

He said: "During the Troubles the streets of Belfast and other parts of Northern Ireland were patrolled by many British servicemen, including from the Havant Constituency which has a proud Armed Forces tradition.

"Those British servicemen, many now in their 70s and 80s, now face an uncertain future because of the Labour Government’s plans in Westminster.

"Tearing up the Northern Ireland Troubles Act means immunity from prosecution for our veterans could be abolished; they could be hounded as old cases are re-opened on the basis of vexatious claims from IRA terrorists; and Gerry Adams and IRA supporters could receive millions in compensation, funded by British taxpayers.

"This would be two-tier justice and is wrong. I will vote against the Government's plans and urge it to leave the Act in place, protecting our veterans from prosecution and preventing taxpayers' money being used for payouts.

"Our veterans protected us, and I believe we should protect them. If you agree with me, please sign my petition at www.AlanMak.org.uk/veterans."