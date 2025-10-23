POLITICAL COMMENT: Havant MP Alan Mak opposes any further delay to council elections

Havant MP Alan Mak has opposed any plans to further delay council elections.

The Labour Government is reportedly considering a second delay to local elections that have already been postponed this year and are now scheduled to take place in May 2026.

There are fears that millions of people may be denied the chance to vote until 2027 amid Labour concern that they may lose seats should the elections go ahead.

Hampshire County Council, along with Portsmouth and Southampton City Councils and Isle of Wight Council, has been included in Labour's fast-track Devolution Priority Programme and a regional Mayor with devolved powers will be elected next year to head up a new combined authority for Hampshire and the Solent.

As part of this process, the Government postponed local elections due to have taken place in May, 2025.

Mr Mak said: "Local elections are an important part of our democracy and I oppose any further delays."

He has voted against the Devolution Bill in Parliament because he is concerned that the Labour Government's devolution model would cause local people to lose their voice, strip power and influence from local authorities and waste money.