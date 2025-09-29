POLITICAL COMMENT: Havant MP Alan Mak opposes Labour Government's plan for mandatory Digital ID

Havant MP Alan Mak has opposed the Labour Government's plans to introduce mandatory digital ID.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government has announced that it will bring in digital ID across the country by the end of this Parliament.

But Mr Mak said the scheme was a cynical ploy to distract from Labour scandals and would not be an effective way to tackle illegal immigration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Following a public consultation in 2023, the then Conservative Government listened to the people and did not implement digital ID or mandatory ID cards.

Alan Mak MP says mandatory digital ID is not an effective way to tackle illegal immigration

"But former prime minister Tony Blair, the Tony Blair Institute and the Labour Together think tank have been repeatedly pushing for mandatory digital ID cards since Labour came into office last year.

"Labour has now said it will bring in digital ID, but I oppose this plan and will be voting against it."

He added: "Labour have failed to tackle illegal immigration, with Channel crossings at their highest level on record at the same time as the economy teeters and Keir Starmer's ailing premiership is under threat from rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mandatory digital ID is a smokescreen intended to distract people, but it will take years, cost billions when taxes are already rising to pay for Labour's damage to the economy and do nothing to stop an urgent immigration crisis that needs fixing now.

"By linking migration policy to mandatory national ID, Keir Starmer is also fuelling conspiracy theories and distrust of government."

Mr Mak said Conservatives continued to oppose mandatory national ID cards in principle and in practice.

"We will instead bring forward a hard-edged, derivable plan to secure our borders and continue the work we did in government to deliver excellent online services without making digital ID mandatory."

What do you think of Labour's plans to introduce mandatory digital ID? Let Mr Mak know your views at alanmak.org.uk/DigitalID.