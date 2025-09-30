POLITICAL COMMENT: Havant MP Alan Mak urges people to sign petition as Labour Government threatens local Post Office branches

Havant MP Alan Mak has urged people to sign his petition as the Labour Government threatens the future of Post Office branches locally and across the country.

A sweeping review has placed every branch at risk and Mr Mak says people only have until October 6, when a Government consultation closes, to make their voices heard.

He said: "For 15 years the number of Post Office branches has remained stable at more than 11,500. These branches are vital assets to our communities, which helped us stay connected during the pandemic and enable small businesses to ship goods affordably to customers.

"They provide vital banking services to our elderly and vulnerable, whilst many banks have been closing branches and cutting opening hours. But Labour are putting all of that at risk.

"If local branches closed that would make it harder to post letters and parcels, access cash and shopping and other goods and services.

"I support our local Post Offices and think they should remain open. If you agree with me, please sign my petition."

He added: "Show Keir Starmer how important Post Offices are to our local community.

"We've already forced him to reinstate Winter Fuel Payments for vulnerable pensioners and to hold a national inquiry into grooming gangs.

"Now we need to force him to protect our local Post Offices too."

To sign Mr Mak's petition, please go to www.AlanMak.org.uk/PostOffice.