Political comment: Havant MP Alan Mak votes for Britain to leave the European Convention on Human Rights

Havant MP Alan Mak has voted for Britain to leave the European Convention on Human Rights.

A proposed Bill in favour of our withdrawal from the ECHR was voted down in the House of Commons by a majority of 154 to 96.

But Mr Mak believes that not being part of the Treaty is the only way to protect our borders, our veterans and our democracy. That's why he voted to leave.

He said no longer being subject to the ECHR would enable Parliament and not foreign courts to decide who came to this country.

Mr Mak added that leaving would also mean we would have the power to remove illegal immigrants and foreign criminals and be able to put British citizens first for social housing and public services.

In addition, it would protect veterans from legal action and ensure that prison sentences reflected Parliament's intent.

He said: "That's why I voted in Parliament for Britain to leave the ECHR and why I fully support the Conservative pledge to take the UK out of the Treaty if we win the next election."