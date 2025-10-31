Political comment: Havant MP Alan Mak votes for Conservative plan to abolish stamp duty on family homes

Havant MP Alan Mak has voted for the Conservative plan to abolish stamp duty on family homes.

In his Havant Constituency, where the average house price is £322,000, this would mean a saving of £6,100 for buyers and £1,100 for first-time buyers.

But a Conservative motion in Parliament to get rid of stamp duty on primary homes was rejected by Labour MPs.

Mr Mak said: "The Conservative plan to scrap stamp duty would remove barriers on home ownership and aspiration, give people the freedom to move, grow or downsize, plus save them money.

"This is part of the Conservatives' commitment to delivering a strong economy."

The Conservative plan would be funded through £47bn in Government spending reductions, including £23bn from welfare budget savings.

Mr Mak said: "Scrapping stamp duty would help young people to get a foot on the housing ladder, help young families to upsize to start a family, or move house to change career. It would also remove a key obstacle to older people downsizing, meaning more homes on the market.

"In contrast, Chancellor Rachel Reeves is widely expected to increase the cost of owning a home in next month's Budget. This could include the creation of a new property tax on homes over £500,000, as well as increases to council tax."

He added: "The housing market today makes the dream of home ownership almost impossible for millions of people and tax hikes are making it even harder to save for a deposit, but Labour doesn't seem to care. That's why they voted against our plan to scrap stamp duty.

"I believe the British people deserve the chance to find their own home and move where they want without having to worry about the taxman."