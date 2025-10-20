POLITICAL COMMENT: Local MP Alan Mak urges residents to sign petition against asylum seeker housing in Havant Constituency

By Alan Mak
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2025, 09:51 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 08:56 BST
Local MP Alan Mak has urged residents to sign his petition against asylum seeker housing being provided anywhere in the Havant Constituency.

This follows plans by the Labour Government to house asylum seekers, some of whom may have entered the country illegally, in Waterlooville town centre.

The news sparked protests and the Home Office subsequently decided against buying the property in London Road because it was deemed unsuitable.

Mr Mak said: "This address was not in my constituency, but many residents contacted me urging me to oppose the plan and to pass on their deep concern about this proposal, and the potential for similar proposals elsewhere in our communities in the future.

Alan Mak MP is urging residents to sign his petition against asylum seeker housing being provided anywhere in the Havant Constituency

"I wrote to the Home Secretary and Labour-controlled Havant Borough Council calling on them to think again and was pleased to see the plan was then shelved.

"But I remain opposed to asylum seeker housing anywhere in the Havant Constituency.

"I have been meeting residents and collecting signatures for my petition that makes it clear to Havant Borough Council and the Labour Government that we do not want asylum seeker accommodation in our community.

"We must keep up the pressure to ensure this does not happen."

To sign Mr Mak's petition, go to www.alanmak.org.uk/NoAsylumHousing.

