POLITICAL COMMENT Martin Tod warns of democratic deficit if Hampshire and Isle of Wight elections postponed again

Liberal Democrat Mayoral candidate Martin Tod has criticised proposals to postpone local authority elections in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight, calling the idea “simply not right” and warning that it would undermine local democracy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His comments come in response to a national newspaper report suggesting that the government may delay next year’s council elections by a further year as part of the wider devolution process to create a new Mayoral Combined Authority for the region.

Martin Tod said that extending the terms of existing councillors without a public vote would go against the principles of accountability and representation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No councillor in Hampshire or on the Isle of Wight has a mandate for a six-year term. That isn’t the basis that local people voted for them. Even Parliament and MPs can’t run longer than five years,” he said.

Martin Tod

The proposed delay, reportedly requested by some Conservative-led councils and under consideration by ministers, would allow more time to finalise the structure of the new combined authority. But Martin said the move would give unelected councils too much influence over major decisions affecting residents’ futures.

“It’s simply not right that decisions about Hampshire’s future on the new Mayoral Combined Authority could be made by councils who haven’t faced the voters for so long,” he added. “Labour would be wrong to cancel the elections and the Conservatives that have asked for a delay are wrong to ask for it. The elections must go ahead.”