Political comment: Portsmouth MP Amanda Martin Highlights Labour’s Plan to Tackle Crime and Anti-Social Behaviour

Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin has said Labour’s plans to tackle crime will reduce anti-social behaviour in the city and help make local people feel safe again.

She made the comments during a recent beat surgery in North End, where she joined local police officers on patrol, meeting with residents and visiting local shops.

“I saw first-hand the challenges our communities and frontline officers face,”said Amanda Martin MP. “But I also saw the dedication of our local police, and I want to thank them for the incredible work they do to keep Portsmouth safe. Our plan will back them with the tools and resources they need to make a real difference on our streets.”

The Labour Government has pledged to restore respect for law and order, and to provide police and local communities with the support they need to tackle crime effectively.

Amanda Martin MP out on patrol with local police in North End.

Labour has already taken steps to support police efforts, including banning zombie-style knives and machetes, as part of its mission to halve knife crime over the next decade.

Since the start of 2025, Portsmouth has seen a 13.4% reduction in knife crime and a 14.6% drop in the most serious violence.

Labour is also putting more bobbies back on the beat, aiming to recruit 13,000 additional neighbourhood police officers during this Parliament, supported by a £200 million investment in the first year.

Under Labour’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, every community will have a named, contactable neighbourhood policing team to deal with local concerns, and regular police patrols will be carried out in high streets and town centres.

Neighbourhood policing teams will also focus on tackling shoplifting and street theft. Labour will introduce a standalone offence of assaulting a retail worker to protect shop staff and ensure shop theft is treated with the seriousness it deserves. The government has already scrapped the ridiculous £200 cap on shoplifting implemented by the last government. Meaning that any shoplifting offence will now be dealt with, ending the scourge on local shops.

Labour will also give police new powers to address the crimes that most affect communities, including seizing off-road bikes and other vehicles used in anti-social behaviour—without requiring officers to issue a warning beforehand.

You can find your local Neighbourhood Policing Team here.