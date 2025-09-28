POLITICAL COMMENT: Portsmouth MP backs plan to invest millions to support young people back to work in partnership with football club charities

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has welcomed an investment of £25 million from the Labour Government to double the number of Youth Hubs – hosted by sports clubs and other community venues – across England, Scotland and Wales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding was announced as it was revealed every Premier League club charity in England is now discussing with the Labour Government how they can help get young people earning or learning, while the English Football League in the Community and Rugby Football League have also been confirmed as partners.

This means even more young people across the country being helped by their local teams, as well as the Government’s other Youth Hub partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “Almost one million young people across the UK are not in education work or training, and this Labour government will not stand by while so many are robbed of their potential.

Stephen Morgan MP

“Through our £25 million expansion of Youth Hubs and partnerships with the Premier League and English Football League we’re creating real opportunities for the next generation, ensuring support is targeted to those most in need.

“I want to bring this opportunity to our city and will be speaking to Portsmouth FC to ensure young people here get the skills and confidence they need to thrive.”

Youth Hubs offer personalised, wraparound employment, skills and wellbeing support to young people in the top 25% of highest-need areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to this latest investment they will almost double to over 200 across England, Scotland and Wales in the next three years.

The Hubs bring support, such as CV and wellbeing advice, directly to young people – taking place in settings right at the heart of the community like sports clubs, libraries and community centres.

Run in partnership with jobcentres, Youth Hubs bring Youth Work Coaches together with local partners including charities, councils and employers to provide everything from CV advice to skills training to careers guidance and wellbeing support. In future, they will also provide access to mental health services, housing and homelessness support.