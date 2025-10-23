Political comment: Stephen Morgan MP welcomes £9.6 Million injection to tackle homelessness in our area

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has given his support to a £9.6 million injection to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping in our area.

Thousands of people facing homelessness will be supported by a new £84 million cash injection to councils up and down the country ahead of winter, with Portsmouth set to benefit.

Children and families in temporary accommodation in Portsmouth will be prioritised – with the funding to go towards helping families to cover the essentials like food, school travel and laundry.

The new funding unlocked by the Labour government, which includes £9.6 million for the South East of England, will support children to remain in education.

After 14 years of Conservative Government record levels of households are in temporary accommodation across the country, including nearly 170,000 children. Levels of rough sleeping have also more than doubled since 2010.

This announcement comes on top of the Labour government’s almost £1 billion investment to tackle homelessness this year and includes the largest ever investment in prevention services, helping councils intervene early and stop homelessness before it happens.

The investment provides tailored services for those experiencing long-term rough sleeping – including mental health support, drug and alcohol treatment and sustainable accommodation – ensuring people get the help they need to rebuild their lives.

Commenting, Stephen Morgan MP for Portsmouth South said: “The moral stain of homelessness and rough-sleeping increased in Portsmouth under the last Conservative Government. I know from speaking with people in our community that tackling this problem is a priority.

“I am pleased this Labour Government is taking action and providing the resources needed to address this crisis in our city and around the country.

“Both the government’s £39bn to build social and affordable homes and the Child Poverty Strategy will tackle the root causes of this problem, but we need action now to stop homelessness getting any worse.”

Today’s investment supports the delivery of the Labour government’s Plan for Change, in addition to:

£950 million to increase the supply of good temporary accommodation

Abolishing ‘no fault’ evictions through the landmark Renters’ Rights Bill

£39 billion investment to deliver the biggest increase in social and affordable housing in a generation.

Labour’s Housing Secretary, Steve Reed MP, said: “Homelessness is a moral stain on our society. Growing numbers of people have been abandoned to sleep rough on the streets and children left in squalid, overcrowded conditions.

“This government will not stand idly by and allow that to continue. We will make different choices. That’s why we are investing £1 billion to give homeless people the security of a roof over their heads and get back on track to end homelessness for good.”