Political opinion: Amanda Martin MP continues her campaign to tackle the epidemic of tool theft

Amanda Martin MP continues to step up her campaign to tackle the epidemic of tool theft from work vans, ahead of her bills second reading in July.

Joining forces with Checkatrade and On The Tools, Amanda recently hosted a parliamentary reception to raise awareness of the bill across the industry. Amanda was joined by Robert Bent, from hit BBC series, Sort Your Life Out and Miles Laflin, better known as ‘The Pool Guy’ to help raise awareness and back the campaign.

Bringing together experts from across the trades industry, where one in ten trades people can expect to have their tools stolen this year, Amanda is hoping that together we can raise awareness of her bill and the shocking statistics around the epidemic to the wider industry.

Amanda Martin, MP for Portsmouth North said: “When you add in the value of the work lost, the reputational damage, and the damage to the vans as well, the cost of tool theft far exceeds the value of the stolen tools.

Amanda addressing a packed out reception with experts, industry bosses and tradespeople

"Even though we have preventative measures in place, tools are still being nicked. When I speak to tradespeople in my own constituency, it’s much bigger than just tools – it’s years of impact, both financially and on mental health, that losing your tools brings.”

"I was shocked at some of the statistics – only 1% of stolen tools are ever recovered, 68% of tradies are constantly worrying about this, and 80% of victims said it impacted their mental health. Behind every theft there’s a human cost.”

This bill sits alongside work Amanda has already done with the industry, including holding a Westminster Hall debate on elevating the status of trades to encourage more young people to into construction, both girls and boys. She has campaigned around raising the apprenticeship salary, alongside changing the length of apprenticeships and increasing flexibility.

Amanda has also secured another Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday 11 June on sentencing for the theft of tools of trade. She is really keen to hear from local tradespeople affected by stolen tools.

Amanda Martin MP with Miles Laflin, better known as ‘The Pool Guy’ who has over 20million social media followers.

Amanda was pleased to see the £600 million investment announced on 23 March to train 60,000 new construction apprentices, recognising the crucial importance of our tradies.

Partnering with Amanda on the bill is Checkatrade. Emma Grant, Head of Trade Experience at Checkatrade said: “Tool theft is a serious issue affecting tradespeople across the country. At Checkatrade, we’re incredibly proud to support the Bill, which introduces sentencing guidelines that better reflect the true financial and emotional impact of these crimes.

"This bill is a much-needed lifeline for the hardworking professionals who keep us safe, warm, and secure in our homes—and we stand firmly behind them.”

OnTheTools have been working with tradespeople affected by tool theft and Lee Wilcox, Co-founder & CEO of On The Tools, said: “Tool theft is a crisis that affects not only tradespeople’s livelihoods but also their mental health and family stability, with 68% worrying daily about the risk. It’s an epidemic we can no longer ignore."

Amanda with Robert Bent, from hit BBC series, Sort Your Life Out

"We’re glad to have MPs like Amanda Martin on our side who take this issue seriously. Change is long overdue, and it’s time for the government to act decisively.”

Amanda is encouraging people to sign her petition and share their own stories with her ahead of the second reading of the bill in April.

To share your story with Amanda email her at: [email protected]