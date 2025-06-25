Political opinion: City MP backs plan to support thousands more Portsmouth families with energy bill support

350,000 more families in the South East will be able to receive the £150 Warm Home Discount next winter under new proposals to help people with their energy bills.

One in five families across Britain would get help with their bills, providing households in Portsmouth with support

Labour government also sets out plans to accelerate a debt relief scheme, to tackle debt and reduce households’ energy costs.

Almost three million more households, including 350,000 more families in the South East, will get support to pay their energy bills next winter, as the Labour government confirms additional cost of living support for families across the country.

Labour is acting to protect families in Portsmouth by bringing forward plans to expand the Warm Home Discount, giving eligible households £150 off their energy bills.

Stephen Morgan MP

This would bring a total of nearly 2.7 million households into the scheme across the country – pushing the total number of households that would receive the discount next winter up to an estimated 6.1 million.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“With the cost of living increasing so much in recent years, I know many Portsmouth people are still struggling to make ends meet. “That’s why I am delighted by this plan to deliver support for thousands more Portsmouth households saving them £150 off their energy bills. “This is the difference a Labour government makes, putting money back in Portsmouth people’s pockets while delivering clean and secure energy in the long term.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“I know families are still struggling with the cost of living, and I know the fear that comes with not being able to afford your next bill. “Providing security and peace of mind for working people is deeply personal to me as Prime Minister and foundational for the Plan for Change. “I have no doubt that, like rolling out free school meals, breakfast clubs and childcare support, extending this £150 energy bills support to millions more families will make a real difference.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said:

“Millions of families will get vital support with the cost of living this coming winter, demonstrating this government’s commitment to put money in people’s pockets through our Plan for Change.”

Labour is also accelerating proposals to introduce a debt relief scheme, which would target unsustainable debt built up by households in Portsmouth during the energy crisis.

This would help to cut the costs of servicing bad debt, which currently contributes to higher bills for all billpayers. This additional support for households across the South East complements the government’s mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower, delivering energy security and bringing down bills for good.