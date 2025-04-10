Political opinion: City MP welcomes boost for thousands of pensioners in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City MP Stephen Morgan has welcomed news that pensioners in Portsmouth are set to receive a pay boost of up to £470 this week.

This comes after the government confirmed a 4.1% increase in the state pension for 2025/26.

Mr Morgan said the announcement showed how the government’s commitment to the triple lock has delivered this extra cash for pensioners and is set to deliver around £1,900 over the course of this parliament.

The Labour Government is committed to the pensions triple lock, which guarantees that the state pension goes up each year by the highest of 2.5%, inflation, or earnings growth, for the whole of the parliament – at a cost of £30bn.

Stephen Morgan MP

This news comes as the government continues the biggest ever drive to ensure those eligible for Pension Credit are receiving it, resulting in an 81% increase in claims.

Nearly fifty thousand extra pensioners are receiving Pension Credit following the campaign to boost uptake, and DWP has now processed a record number of claims. Pension Credit is worth on average £4,300 a year and also unlocks support including help with Housing Costs, Council Tax and free television licenses.

Commenting, Stephen Morgan MP for Portsmouth South said:

“This Government is committed to delivering for our pensioners and with today’s state pension boost we will be putting up to £470 extra in their pockets. “This will be welcome news for the millions of pensioners across our country, including those here in Portsmouth. “Through the the triple lock, fixing our NHS and public services and targeting support towards those who need it most we are ensuring the financial stability of Portsmouth pensioners. “We have also made other support available, by delivering the £150 Warm Home Discount for low-income households and extending the Household Support Fund with £742 million, to ensure support is in place for pensioners and families that are struggling with the cost of living.”

Visit https://www.portsmouth.gov.uk/benefits-and-support/ to check if you are eligible for support via the Household Support Fund.