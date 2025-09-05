Political opinion: Havant MP Alan Mak criticises Labour Government as food price inflation hits highest level in 18 months

By Alan Mak
Contributor
Published 5th Sep 2025, 09:19 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 09:32 BST
Havant MP Alan Mak has criticised the Labour Government as food price inflation has hit its highest level in 18 months.

The British Retail Consortium's latest shop price monitor said it reached 4.2% in the year to August, up from 4% in July.

Food prices have risen at the fastest rate since February of last year and retailers are predicting it could reach 6% later this year.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said that increased labour costs were among the reasons for food shopping becoming more expensive, while the Bank of England said Chancellor Rachel Reeves' decision to increase employers' National Insurance contributions in April was now having an impact on shop prices.

Alan Mak MP with a Tesco Meal Deal
Alan Mak MP with a Tesco Meal Deal

Mr Mak said Labour’s National Insurance Jobs Tax was being passed on to the consumer at the checkout and increasing the pressure on families already struggling to deal with the cost of living under Labour.

He added: "Conservative MPs like me campaigned tirelessly against the imposition of this Jobs Tax, but Labour refused to back down from their tax raid.

"Now people are paying the price in their weekly shop. Thanks to Labour, the cost of food keeps going up and it's hitting those on low incomes the hardest.

"I will continue to stand up for our community and hold the Labour Government to account over its damaging policies."

More than 60 retail leaders, including those from Tesco, Sainsbury's and Boots, have joined forces to caution the Chancellor against any more tax rises in the autumn budget.

