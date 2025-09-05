Political opinion: Havant MP Alan Mak votes against Devolution Bill that would make councils more distant from local residents

Havant MP Alan Mak has voted against the Devolution Bill that would make councils more distant from local residents and disrupt regional governance.

After a Parliamentary debate, MPs voted in favour of the Bill by a margin of 365 to 164 in its second reading.

But Mr Mak said he was concerned that communities would not be empowered and that the Labour Government's devolution model would actually strip power and influence from local authorities.

Hampshire County Council, along with Portsmouth and Southampton City Councils and Isle of Wight Council, has been included in the Labour Government's fast-track Devolution Priority Programme and a regional Mayor with devolved powers will be elected next year to head up a new combined authority for Hampshire and the Solent.

As part of this process, the Government postponed local elections due to have taken place in May, 2025.

Devolution is to run alongside the Labour Government's plan for local government reorganisation. Hampshire County Council has agreed that its preferred option for restructuring in the region includes abolishing existing councils like Havant Borough Council and creating four unitary authorities, including a South-East one taking in Havant, Fareham, Gosport and Portsmouth.

Mr Mak said: "I voted against the Devolution Bill because I'm concerned that local people will lose their voice and restructuring will take place without their consent. Unnecessary reorganisation will also waste money."

He added: "I'm also against the Havant borough becoming part of a remote and oversized single South-East authority that will not be able to understand and effectively represent the area and the specific needs of its people."