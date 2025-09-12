Political opinion: Havant MP Alan Mak votes against Labour Government's Bill to surrender control of the Chagos Islands

Havant MP Alan Mak has voted against the Labour Government's Bill to surrender control of the Chagos Islands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After debating the Diego Garcia Military Base and British Indian Ocean Territory Bill, MPs voted by 330 to 179 to approve the Bill at its second reading, with Mr Mak voting against the Bill.

In May the Labour Government signed an agreement to give control of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while retaining control over the Diego Garcia base for at least 99 years in return for paying £35bn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mak said: "Labour's Chagos surrender deal is going to cost British taxpayers £35bn. Thanks to them, working people in the Havant Constituency and across Britain will be paying the government of Mauritius for decades for the indignity of handing over our own sovereign territory.

Alan Mak MP

"The Mauritius government are using the money they get from Britain to cuts taxes for the people of Mauritius whilst taxes are going up in Britain."

He added: "I oppose this betrayal of British Chagossians and our national interest and will be voting against this Bill every step of the way."