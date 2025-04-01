Political opinion: MP Alan Mak slams ‘Rachel’s Cruel Day’ as Havant Constituency families are hit by £1,191 of extra costs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Submitted by Conservative MP Alan Mak.

MP Alan Mak has warned that families in the Havant Constituency are in line for £1,191 of cost increases from April 1, dubbed ‘Rachel’s Cruel Day’.

It comes as a swathe of price increases are set to come into force on Chancellor Rachel Reeves' watch on 1 April and when the tax year changes on April 6.

Analysis shows an average family could be hit with annual bill increases of £1,191 following April hikes. The price breakdown includes:

Alan Mak MP says an average family could be hit with annual bill increases of £1,191 following the Labour Chancellor's April hikes

Energy bills will rise by an average of £111. Labour promised to cut energy bills by £300 during the election but now the Energy Price Cap will rise to £1,849 - an increase of £111.

Council Tax to rise by £109. Labour promised to ‘freeze’ CouncilTax, but the average bill will rise by £109 on Labour’s watch.

Water bills to rise by £123

Car tax to rise by £5

TV licence to rise by £5

Phone bills to rise by £46

Broadband to rise by £36

Nursery fees to rise by £756

Mr Mak said: "Labour promised to support families with the cost of living, but all these increases create higher costs for families.

"They are yet another broken promise at the hands of a Labour Chancellor who is mismanaging the economy, with the British people paying for the privilege.

"This is Rachel’s Cruel Day as families in the Havant Constituency are forced to pay the price for Labour’s economic chaos.

"From Council Tax to water bill rises, families simply cannot afford this Labour Government.

"People should not be forced to pay more for Labour’s choices. Only the Conservatives will remain on the side of hardworking families."